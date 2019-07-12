‘Zonked’ Barty quietly slips back into Brisbane

SHE may have have just been crowned the world's number one tennis player but a "completely zonked'' Ash Barty was not craving the fanfare of fame when she arrived back in Brisbane this morning.

Barty slipped quietly into Brisbane en route to her home in Ipswich with her boyfriend Gary Kissick who works at Brookwater Golf Club where he is a trainee professional.

In her early days on tour Barty became desperately lonely and the pain of it all prompted her to have a break from the game and play cricket with the Brisbane Heat.

But there is now a stronger support system around her on tour with Kissick, and occasionally her parents or sisters, joining her.

Barty, was taken through a side exit to valet parking and declined to talk to the media, with her father Robert explaining that she was "completely zonked'' after the long flight home.

Ash Barty with her support team after going to No.1 in the world. Picture: Steve Feeney/Action Plus

Robert said that she would soon have a media day when she would talk about her epic rise to the summit of world tennis including her stunning recent French Open triumph which saw her become the No.1 women's player, a mantle she will retain no matter who wins Wimbledon.

Barty passed through Brisbane airport without having to sign a single autograph there was reportedly a warm ovation given to her when she emerged through the customs door in Sydney before catching a domestic flight to Brisbane.