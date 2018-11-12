'Zombie' truckie blames ant bites for alleged offences

A TRUCK driver who swerved and ran down a bunch of bright orange witches hats at roadworks says he was "on fire" after suffering painful ant bites.

Police allege the driver tested positive to driving with methamphetamine in his system.

However, the truckie blamed his prescribed medication for making him "a zombie" and that he'd laid in an ants nest.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard how other drivers had been concerned by the prime mover's movements that night.

Behind the wheel was professional driver Nikolas James Hunt who police charged with a traffic offence.

Hunt, 44, from Springfield Lakes, said he would plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence on March 27 in Brisbane city.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Chris O'Neill said the incident occurred at 10.45pm about a truck driver in a prime mover with a shipping container driving along the Inner City Bypass.

It was driving through a roadworks site near Royal Brisbane Hospital when the rig appeared to come too close to another vehicle and swerved, hitting multiple witches hats.

The rig swerved again in the 60km/h speed zone striking more witches hats.

Sgt O'Neill said witnesses opened the cabin door and found Hunt wearing only shorts and footy head gear.

Police dog squad officers had been nearby and said Hunt could not stand up properly and been unsteady on his feet.

He told officers he took multiple medications, suffered amnesia and had an addiction to codeine.

Sgt O'Neill said police believed Hunt's capacity to drive was impacted.

Hunt was arrested and taken to hospital where a blood sample was taken and methylamphetamine was detected.

"The medical opinion with the reading outcome was that it was inconsistent with the ability to drive safely," Sgt O'Neill said.

Hunt told the court the reason he had no shirt on that night and driving erratically was because of a noise from under the truck.

He said he'd pulled off the road at Fig Tree with his load of scrap metal for export.

"The amount of medication the doctor put me on for post-traumatic stress. I was just a walking zombie," Hunt told magistrate Donna MacCallum.

"When I got under the truck I must have laid on an ants nest. Bitten everywhere.

"By the time I got to the Inner City Bypass I was on fire."

Hunt said one car had slowed at the road works and he was attempting to get cold water from the cabin fridge "to put on my bites".

"That caused me to hit the witches hats," he said.

"I apologised (to police) for running over the witches hats."

Hunt said he was not a regular user but that night was getting more and more tired.

Ms MacCallum then intervened, telling Hunt he should have legal representation as there was a possibility of a jail sentence because he'd been driving such a huge vehicle and there was a (perceived) potential of injury.

And he may need medical reports.

Ms MacCallum warned Hunt that he was looking at a very substantial loss of licence and it would not be fair on him to proceed with the case.

She stood the matter down to enable Hunt to speak to the duty lawyer .

The matter resumed an hour later with Hunt represented by lawyer Allana Davie, saying she understood Hunt had entered a guilty plea.

"I will withdraw the plea or adjourn sentence," she said.

The matter was adjourned to mid-December allow Hunt to make an application for Legal Aid.

His plea was not formerly withdrawn.