'Zombie knives', replica pistol found in Lismore motel room

9th Apr 2019 7:50 AM
A MAN who told police to shoot him has been arrested after he was found with a large supply of weapons.

Police will allege that on Sunday a 34-year-old Goonellabah man has threatened to kill a member of the public and was carrying a larger number of weapons on him.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said police attended a Lismore motel around 12pm.

"Police spoke to the man, who told police that they should shoot him," he said.

"A search of his motel room revealed one replica pistol, one pair of knuckle dusters, one pair of finger cuffs and six 'zombie' knives.

"Police also located numerous hunting knives and baseball bats."

He was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with eight counts of possessing a prohibited weapon and other offences relating to the firearm.

He was refused bail and will face Lismore Local Court in June. 

