Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rick Genest (right) as he appeared in Lady Gaga's Born This Way.
Rick Genest (right) as he appeared in Lady Gaga's Born This Way.
Celebrity

Model’s haunting final post

by Nick Bond
3rd Aug 2018 12:00 PM

MODEL and artist Rick Genest, who shot to fame in the music video to Lady Gaga's hit Born This Way, has reportedly died by suicide at the age of 32.

The Canadian-born model was known as 'Zombie Boy' due to his distinctive all-over tattoos and extreme body modifications - a look that saw him cast alongside Gaga in the music video to her 2011 hit single, the pair playing a suited-up zombie couple.

Gaga today paid tribute to her "friend," describing his suicide as "beyond devastating" and urging her millions of followers to pay attention to the mental health of their loved ones.

Genest reportedly died in his apartment in the Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood in Montreal, police told iHeart Radio.

As well as his starring appearance in the Lady Gaga video, Genest booked frequent modelling jobs in magazines like Vanity Fair and GQ, as well as several small film roles.

Genest, who had over 350k Instagram followers, posted what appears to be a haunting final message to his account just nine hours ago - an apparently self-penned poem titled 'The Well' which speaks of being "in front of deaths (sic) old narrow gates":

Rick Genest's final Instagram post.
Rick Genest's final Instagram post.

iHeart reports that Genest is survived by parents Roch Genest and Catheryne Chappelle as well as two younger siblings.

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp

death editors picks lady gaga model social media zombie boy

Top Stories

    Why Q&A should be worried about visiting Lismore

    premium_icon Why Q&A should be worried about visiting Lismore

    News THE show's producer says he wants people to get involved. But he might get more than he's bargained for.

    • 3rd Aug 2018 1:30 PM
    WATCH: Tagging a white shark, the ocean's greatest predator

    premium_icon WATCH: Tagging a white shark, the ocean's greatest predator

    News 277 white sharks, 37 tiger sharks and 61 bull sharks tagged so far

    • 3rd Aug 2018 12:07 PM
    EXCLUSIVE: American buyer keen to snap up Kimberley Kampers

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: American buyer keen to snap up Kimberley Kampers

    Business Investors could snap up assets and reignite production in Ballina

    Want to own your very own oasis? Now you can

    premium_icon Want to own your very own oasis? Now you can

    News Boutique retreat offers escape from daily grinds and business opps

    Local Partners