Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cudgen fast bowler Caleb Ziebell sends one down the pitch against Marist Brothers in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket
Cudgen fast bowler Caleb Ziebell sends one down the pitch against Marist Brothers in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Sport

Ziebell features in T20 win for NSW Country

Mitchell Craig
by
7th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CUDGEN all-rounder Caleb Ziebell top-scored for NSW Country in a 33-run win over Queensland Country in the Twenty20 final of the Australian Country Cricket Championships on Saturday.

Ziebell scored 49 runs from 38 balls including four fours and two sixes at Shepparton in Victoria, with the Blues going through undefeated.

It is the second straight year Ziebell has played for NSW Country with the Blues recording back-to-back wins in the T20 final.

He also top-scored with 30 not out and 38 not out in wins over WA Country and Victoria Country.

NSW Country lost its first match in the 50-over competition when they were thump- ed by 90 runs by SA Country yesterday.

Ziebell moved down the order from No3 to No5 and was bowled first ball.

A versatile sportsman, Ziebell has represented NSW Country in rugby league too.

He was named in the Australian Country merit team after the cricket championships in WA last summer.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Castle is man's hand-built monument of dreams

    premium_icon Castle is man's hand-built monument of dreams

    Home & Decorating THE Yorklea couple agree they are "living the life” in their sandstone castle, which after six years of construction is finally complete.

    • 7th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    RENO RESCUE: Couple renovate century-old home

    premium_icon RENO RESCUE: Couple renovate century-old home

    News Skilled couple see beauty in run down timber house

    • 7th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    'Biggest gym in Lismore' set to open soon

    premium_icon 'Biggest gym in Lismore' set to open soon

    Business Major refurbishments are under way for this new state-of-the-art gym

    • 7th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Peter Black brings an afternoon of rock

    premium_icon Peter Black brings an afternoon of rock

    Music He has been played music since the age of 13

    Local Partners