Ziebell features in T20 win for NSW Country

Cudgen fast bowler Caleb Ziebell sends one down the pitch against Marist Brothers in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket

Cudgen fast bowler Caleb Ziebell sends one down the pitch against Marist Brothers in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

CUDGEN all-rounder Caleb Ziebell top-scored for NSW Country in a 33-run win over Queensland Country in the Twenty20 final of the Australian Country Cricket Championships on Saturday.

Ziebell scored 49 runs from 38 balls including four fours and two sixes at Shepparton in Victoria, with the Blues going through undefeated.

It is the second straight year Ziebell has played for NSW Country with the Blues recording back-to-back wins in the T20 final.

He also top-scored with 30 not out and 38 not out in wins over WA Country and Victoria Country.

NSW Country lost its first match in the 50-over competition when they were thump- ed by 90 runs by SA Country yesterday.

Ziebell moved down the order from No3 to No5 and was bowled first ball.

A versatile sportsman, Ziebell has represented NSW Country in rugby league too.

He was named in the Australian Country merit team after the cricket championships in WA last summer.