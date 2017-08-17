Zest for life goes on despite losing club to flood

FUN FOR ALL: Members of the Lismore Senior Citizens belie their years as they participate in hundreds of activities through the year.

THEY may have lost their clubrooms in the flood but the Lismore Senior Citizens have not lost their zest for life.

When it comes to fun, friendship and having a rollicking good time, these folks are still at the top of their game.

In the ex-cyclone Debbie flood and storms, the LSC clubrooms in Magellan St were completely engulfed.

However, LSC president Frank Digiandomenico said it would take more than a bit of rain to keep the members spirits and enthusiasm down.

Today nearly 50 people were enjoying a meeting which includes games, raffles, a door prize and a delicious morning tea.

Amidst plenty of laughter, Mr Digiandomenico said the LSC meet every second Thursday and since their rooms in Magellan St are still uninhabitable, they are currently meeting at 131 Dibbs St, East Lismore.

"We have around 70 members but we lost all out paperwork, computer, all our records, everything except some chairs and tables,” he said.

"So we are really pleased the Our Lady of Lourdes Infant School is allowing us to hold our meetings here.”

The LSC is always happy to have people come along and try a couple of LSC activities before joining, he said.

"We welcome new members and are very strong in the 55-plus age group,” Mr Digiandomenico said.

"Membership is just $5.50 annually and we have regular indoor bowls, crafts and meal days.”

He cited the recent Christmas in July dinner which attracted more than 50 members and the forthcoming Father's Day meal as two examples of their social activities.

"We also have a bus trip every six weeks or so and we end up with a fun barbecue,” he said.

"Anyone new to the club can contact me on 0433 212 211 or frankbev@mail.com and come along.”