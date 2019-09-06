Zero tolerance for violence ahead of NRRRL final

IT'S almost grand final day and as Ballina and Murwillumbah supporters gear up for a great day of footy, police are urging punters to behave themselves on Sunday.

Richmond Police District acting Inspector Aaron Greenwood said the community can expect a large police presence on Sunday for the NRRRL grand final between the Ballina Seagulls and Murwillumbah Mustangs at Ballina Seagulls Club.

"Police and highway patrol will be tasked to the area,” he said.

"Further police will be ensuring everyone enjoys themselves responsibly.”

As punters don themselves in their team colours, Meridian Protection Group owner Rick Beddoes, who will be running security for this weekend's game, said anyone planning on attending the grand final needed to be aware of what they can and cannot bring.

He said police and security will have a "zero tolerance” approach to any unruly behaviour both inside and outside of the grounds.

"The main point I would like to stress it that the event is a family event and loutish antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated.Police will have a large number of resources on site and have reiterated they will be applying a zero tolerance,” Mr Beddoes said.

"The event is a licensed event so it's the same as a club or pub, if someone does play up they may we'll find themselves on the 'banned from one, banned from all' list.

"There will be delays in entering the ground due to bag checks in place and it is recommended that people minimise bringing bags to the event and allow extra time to get past security bag checks.”

Anyone who is planning on attending the event needs to be aware:

Anyone caught consuming alcohol in the car park or on approach to the venue will be automatically refused entry and face a fine from NSW Police Force as the Ballina Shire Council has an alcohol free zone set up around the perimeter of the ground

Alcohol is strictly prohibited from being brought into the grounds and bag checks will be in place. Anyone caught deliberately attempting to smuggle alcohol into the grounds will be refused entry and face possible fines

Anyone caught inside the venue with alcohol not purchased from the club bar will be ejected from the ground and may find themselves on a local sporting events barring list

Edged weapons such as knives are strictly forbidden

Glass of any description is banned, this includes glass water bottles. Anyone caught with glass inside the premise will be asked to leave.

Meanwhile, Ballina Seagulls fans are being encouraged to sport their teams colours on finals day and cheer their team to victory.

"Let's flood the ground in a sea of blue,” the club posted on its Facebook page.