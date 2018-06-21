'Zero tolerance' for dodgy day care providers

The government is cracking down on dodgy day care providers.

DODGY family day care providers have been targeted during a six-month blitz by the Federal Government.

Education and Training Minister Simon Birmingham said the blitz had led to serious enforcement action against 151 services and will stop almost $1 billion in taxpayer subsidies flowing out the door.

He also said further action was still under way.

"The Turnbull Government has a zero-tolerance to those family day care providers who game the system," he said.

"We have been relentless in our pursuit of those who break the rules and rip-off taxpayers.

"We won't stop in our effort to improve the integrity of the entire child care system to protect taxpayers and families.

"Family day care providers who doctor paperwork, exaggerate the hours of care or even claim subsidies for 'invisible' children will be caught and we will throw the book at you.

"Australian parents should have confidence they are entrusting the care of their children to high quality and reputable providers and that taxpayer funds are being spent on legitimate services."

The government's new child care package will come into effect in less than two weeks away.

The reforms will target subsidies to families "working the most and families earning the least".

"Our child care reforms aren't just about more support for more families, we're also boosting the integrity of the system against rorters," Mr Birmingham said.

"One of the key elements of our child care overhaul is improved access to better data and compliance powers including the ability to pause the subsidy approvals of high-risk services."

Parents who are affected by the closure of a provider can contact the Child Care Access Hotline number on 1800 670 305 or visit the Mychild website (www.mychild.gov.au) to find alternative child care arrangements.