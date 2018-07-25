Zero to 100 on the track

SUNDAY began with a very cold start of 0C but warmed to a fabulous race day with a great show of sportsmanship by all at the Lismore Kart Club.

There was a field of seven in the Cadet 9 class (7-9 yrs) and they were split into an Open and a P plate group.

The winner of the P plate division was Kobi Preston with Rhys Suffolk second and Jacob Brown coming third.

These guys drove well with more experience and they will be worth watching in future events.

The open section saw some great racing with James Cittolin continuing on his winning ways ahead of second-placed Jake Santin and female driver Elley Smith in a well earned third.

The second class is the Cadet 12 (9-12yrs) had a field of twelve drivers and like their younger race buddies they didn't fail to impress with Zane Wilhelm taking the win from Kye Suffolk in second and Jakob Scott in third.

An encouragement award went to Max Gommers as he was the only P plater driving in the class.

The Junior KA4 class was a small field of four but this didn't reflect the driving standard and the winning driver Ryan Laycock taking the win with three wins out of four due to breaking a chain from Jacob Waller in a well earned second from Aleksey Krylov in third.

The Senior KA4 class of eleven drivers who never fail to impress, was made up of two sections with female driver Simone Bisgrove showing the boys how it is done in the A group and second went to Jordan Kingham with Ross Wilks driving into third.

In the B group which is made up of senior drivers, the winner was Dean Nommensen taking the win ahed of second-placed Ian Neil while Garry Wilks came in third.

The TAG Restricted Light/Medium saw a field of seven with Bisgrove winning again ahead of Dane Mitchell.

In the Medium section Justin Beeton drove well to take the win from Michael Smith with Elwyn Garrard taking third.

The next meeting at the Lismore circuit is on August 18-19 and will feature the Hot Shots titles as well as the third round of the Northern Zone titles.

Entry is free and specators are welcome to attend both days.