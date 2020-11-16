Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Zero new local virus cases in NSW

by Erin Lyons
16th Nov 2020 11:29 AM

 

NSW has continued its local virus-free streak for a ninth consecutive day.

Zero cases of community transmission were recorded in the state up to 8pm Sunday, while two infections were diagnosed in hotel quarantine.

However NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said an old case of community transmission was picked up during the last 24 hours but is believed to be an old infection from October.

"In that case we're still doing extremely well," she told reporters on Monday.

NSW Health confirmed further serological testing indicated the person previously had COVID-19 and authorities haven't identified any additional links to that case.

More to come

Originally published as Zero new local virus cases in NSW

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks nsw south australia virus cluster

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where is all that smoke coming from?

        Premium Content Where is all that smoke coming from?

        News IT’S hot, dirty, exhausting work but our Rural Fire Service crews are on patrol at containment lines at fires across the region.

        Crews called to three separate crashes within minutes

        Premium Content Crews called to three separate crashes within minutes

        News Investigations are continuing into the crashes

        Best NSW universities for students to get a job

        Premium Content Best NSW universities for students to get a job

        Education Best NSW universities helping students to land a full-time job

        BOMBSHELL: Second inquest into Strobel death ordered

        Premium Content BOMBSHELL: Second inquest into Strobel death ordered

        News THE second Coronial Inquiry will be held 14 years after the first