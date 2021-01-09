Zero new cases but no promise on lockdown

Queensland has again recorded no new cases of COVID-19 but the Premier and Chief Health Officer are refusing to say if lockdown will be lifted tomorrow.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed there were no new cases in the 24 hours to this morning.

"That's wonderful news and please keep up the wonderful effort," she said.

"So far so good."

She said there were 20 active cases in the state.

It comes after no new locally acquired cases were recorded on Friday or Saturday.

Ms Palaszczuk thanked Queenslanders for their "great response" in testing, with more than 19,000 tested in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.

"They are responding in droves," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The Premier declared Brisbane's response was "so far, so good", but said a decision on whether to lift the lockdown at 6pm Monday would not yet be decided.

"We will be updating you again tomorrow at 9am," she said.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young also refused to say if the lockdown would be lifted if the state again recorded no new cases on Monday.

The Premier said 147 close contacts of the cleaner who tested positive for the mutant UK strain after working in hotel quarantine at the Hotel Grand Chancellor in inner-city Brisbane had been identified, with 112 of them testing negative. The remaining contacts have been tested but results have not yet come through. All were in quarantine.

Dr Young has called for those who may have come in contact with the worker, as well as people in Maleny who may have come into close contact with a woman who flew from Melbourne to Brisbane with the UK strain, to come forward for testing.

Dr Young said it was too early to say what the new UK variant would mean for the community but said it was "critically important" that people came forward for testing.

Greater Brisbane remains in lockdown, which started 6pm Friday and is scheduled to end Monday 6pm although the Premier has made not ruled out extending the lockdown.

A new urgent public health alert was issued late on Saturday evening, ordering anyone who had visited Coles at Sunnybank Hills Shoppingtown on January 5, 7.30am-8am, or Woolworths Calamvale North on January 3, 11am-noon to get tested and quarantine for 14 days.

The Public Health Unit confirmed anyone who attended these venues at these times was now considered to be a close contact with a Brisbane quarantine hotel cleaner who tested positive to the UK variant. The cleaner's case sparked the lockdown as well as other states and territories closing their borders to those in Greater Brisbane.

Alerts were also issued for places visited by a COVID-positive woman, who travelled into Brisbane and to the Sunshine Coast while infected with the UK strain, after completing hotel quarantine in Melbourne.

Later on Saturday Queensland Health issued an alert after viral fragments of COVID-19 were detected at a wastewater treatment plant at Redcliffe on Friday.

"This does not mean we have new cases of COVID-19 in these communities, but we are treating this detection with absolute caution," Dr Young said, urging people in Clontarf, Deception Bay, Kippa-Ring, Margate, Newport, Redcliffe, Rothwell, Scarborough and Woody Point to get tested and isolate if feeling unwell.

QUEENSLAND HEALTH ALERTS FOR TESTING:

SOUTHSIDE BRISBANE

Queensland Health has requested that anyone who visited the Coles Sunnybank Hills Shoppingtown on January 5 between 7.30am and 8am to get tested and quarantine for 14 days since visiting the store - regardless of the test result.

They have also made the same request for anyone who went to the Woolworths Calamvale North on January 3 between 11am and 12pm.

MALENY

Queensland Health has urged anyone who has symptoms and visited the Cappriccios Italian Pizza Restaurant while getting takeaway and waiting outside on January 6, between 6.30pm and 7pm, to get tested.

They have also issued the same advice for those who visited Purple Palate Cellars between 4.15pm and 4.25pm on January 7 as well as the Maleny Woolworths supermarket on the same day between 4.30pm and 4.50pm.

