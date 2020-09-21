Menu
Zendaya’s daring gown at Emmys

by Lexie Cartwright
21st Sep 2020 11:51 AM

 

 

Celebrities are calling into today's Emmy Awards from their homes but rest assured they're still dressing up for the occasion.

TV's night of nights has had to forego the glitzy red carpet due to the coronavirus pandemic, but for those of us who tune in purely for the fashion our favourite stars are still serving glamorous looks from their lounge rooms.

Best lead actress in a drama nominee Zendaya is one of the first actress' to show off her gown, taking to Instagram to unveil her elegant Christopher John Rogers outfit with open neckline, cinched purple waistband and peplum style skirt.

The Euphoria star teamed the dress with breathtaking Bulgari jewels and Christian Louboutin heels.

Zendaya took to Instagram to declare this was her “first look” for the evening.
Jennifer Aniston - who is up for the best actress gong for The Morning Show - has taken to Instagram donning a sheet mask and a grey loungewear set as she knocks back a champers.

Jennifer Aniston prepping for the Emmys.
But naturally the star underwent a Cinderella transformation, appearing in a skit with Kimmel wearing a classic black gown.

You can always rely on Jen to serve a classic look.
E! host Erin Lim is sporting an olive green satin strapless gown with sequin detailing and high leg slit.

Erin Lim is the picture perfect red carpet host in this gorgeous gown.
Actress Robin Thede is giving us Disney princess vibes in this breathtaking number.

Belle from Beauty and the Beast but make it red carpet fashion.
A pyjama clad Jameela Jamil has declared she isn't wearing a bra or heels and we've never related more to a celebrity.

The sequin dressing gown is a great touch.
Actress and TV host Tracee Ellis Ross really stepped up the glamour and we thank her for it.

Tracee Ellis Ross looking like a real life award.
Pre-show host Brad Goreski is flying the red carpet flag for the blokes, looking slick in a tailored suit. The white boots are an obvious highlight.

Brad Goreski.
Watchmen star Regina King has made a political statement her fashion statement, wearing a fuchsia pink suit with a justice for Breonna Taylor T-shirt.

We love Regina King.
But the award nominee also shared a picture of what she would have worn had the Emmys gone ahead and it's absolutely stunning.

 

 

Fellow nominee Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable) has gone full athletic chic.

Tituss Burgess.
An email sent to nominees, obtained by People last week, stated the dress code had not been set for the virtual event but that the Emmys hoped guests would glam up.

"Our informal theme for the night is 'come as you are, but make an effort'. If you want to be in formal wear, we'd love that."

The Television Academy is set to honour the year in television with an entirely virtual ceremony today, which kicks off at 10am on Foxtel's Arena channel.

Executive producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart revealed that hi-tech camera and audio setups were being sent to each nominee to ensure that viewers see the best possible feed.

"It's not going to work properly all the time. It's just not," Stewart said. "We've just got to embrace that."

 

Originally published as Zendaya's daring gown at Emmys

Not at all an over-the-top way to clean the nominee envelope.
emmys 2020 entertainment fashion red carpet

