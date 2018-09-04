Zayd leads the way in Plate win

St John's Woodlawn rugby league team were crowned CCC Plate Champions for the third time in five years.

THE St John's Woodlawn rugby league team was crowned Combined Catholic Colleges Plate Champions for the third time in five years.

The players attended the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges Rugby League Carnival in a follow up from the loss to Patrician Brothers Fairfield, which qualified St John's into the Plate Division.

After a countback the Woodlawn team earned a spot in the final against Newman Technical College, Port Macquarie.

A tough first half saw no points scored from either team heading into halftime, with both teams physically drained after a long day on the field.

In a big second half of defence from the whole team the St John's students kept the opposition scoreless with two minutes to go in the second half.

A 35m field goal effort from Matthew Buttenshaw created some confusion with the referee as the field goal looked like it snuck over the crossbar, but was waved away.

The game would head into 10 minutes of "golden try” after the completion of regular time saw no result in the fixture.

Then eight minutes of solid rugby league from both sides and they still could not be separated until five-eighth, Zayd Thomas, dummied to the right, stepped off his left, and went over the line untouched to score next to the uprights with Woodlawn winning 4-0.

Earlier, the players came up against a tough opponent, St Francis College, Leeton, in the first game of the competition.

Woodlawn prevailed 10-4 with stand-out performances from Simon Pratt and Matthew Buttenshaw.

Edmund Rice College, Wollongong, was Woodlawn's next opponent.

Jumping out to a 10-0 lead at halftime put the Woodlawn lads in a good position to finish on top of Edmund Rice 14-6.

The final pool game was played against St Joseph's, Banora Point.

The Tweed boys ended up on top, 6-4, with a late try in the second half.

This would throw a spanner in the works with a spot in the finals coming down to for-and- against points differential.

The Woodlawn team has been coached by Simon Andrews during its recent run of success with Brian Battese also involved in the school's rugby league program.