Man ‘sent graphic nudes’ to ex

A man allegedly sent pictures of his blood-soaked penis to his ex-girlfriend in an attempt to win her back after a tumultuous love triangle between three former friends turned sour last year, a court has heard.

Zane Alchin, 28, was refused bail via audiovisual link at Sutherland Local Court on Monday after he was charged with messaging graphic images of his ex-girlfriend HL's genitalia to his other ex-girlfriend RM on December 29 and breaching an AVO against HL.

Alchin is yet to formally enter a plea but his solicitor told Magistrate Jayeann Carney he denied sending the images he allegedly took of HL with consent to RM.

Police allege HL received dozens of emails between November 11 and December 29 last year from an address that matches one they have on file for Alchin.

Alchin was prohibited from contacting HL due to a court-ordered apprehended violence order imposed when he damaged her car during an argument after their relationship ended in February 2018.

The emails allegedly included a message sent at 3.33am on November 20 with an image Alchin acknowledged he took of his blood-soaked penis, though he denied sending it to HL.

In another email Alchin allegedly told HL he would pay her if he and his friend could "put her on the spit", referring to a sexual act usually involving several males and one female.

"On November 15, (HL) received 15 emails between 7am and 9.30am," Ms Carney read from the police fact sheet.

"One said 'Do you want to sit on my dick?' and she replied 'f*ck off'."

On December 29 police allege Alchin sent an image of HL depicting her face with her breasts covered by her arm and another image depicting her bottom and vagina to RM through an Instagram message.

RM then informed HL she had received the images and HL reported the incident to Sutherland police before he was arrested and charged.

Ms Carney refused Alchin's bail and he will enter a plea on January 14.

The court heard the Caringbah man was already serving a 12-month community corrections order for damaging RM's property in an unrelated incident when he was charged with the alleged offences against HL.

The three former friends fell out after Alchin ended his two-year relationship with RM, with his solicitor Mr Smith saying Alchin had always been in love with HL.

Alchin then had a brief relationship with HL which ended in February 2018.

Alchin is charged with sending online threats to a women defending a friend against "slut shaming" after a Tinder profile was widely circulated.

Ms Carney noted that Alchin was sentenced in 2016 after he was found guilty of using a carriage service to menace or harass.

The case attracted national attention after he was found to have harassed, slut-shamed and insulted female Tinder users on Facebook, saying "It's people like you who make it clear women should never have been given rights.

Alchin cried and at one point crossed his fingers during his appearance on the video screen, before telling his father he loved him and asking him to tell his mother he was okay.