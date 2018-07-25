Zack flying high after NSW surf title win

Evans Head surfer Zack McMahon won the under-18 boys division at the NSW Junior Titles at Coffs Harbour.

EVANS Head surfer Zack McMahon won the under-18 boys division of the NSW Junior Titles at Coffs Harbour yesterday.

His ability to perform big aerial moves proved to be his advantage in a hotly-contested final which also included Cabarita's Micah Margieson.

McMahon came out off the blocks firing early in the exchange nailing two innovative rides in the opening five minutes of the heat.

He was rewarded for the risky moves, nailing 8.67 (out of a possible 10) wave score, as well as a seven-point ride to amass a 15.67 two-wave heat total and claim the win.

Lennox Head surfer Jai Glinderman made it as far as the under-16 boys semi-finals before he was eliminated.

Meanwhile, Lennox Head's Nyxie Ryan capped a big week when she won the under-16 girls final.

McMahon and Ryan will represent NSW at the Australian titles in South Australia at the end of the year.

It comes off the back of her win in the Pro Junior Division of the Oz Grom Open at Lennox Head last Wednesday.

It has been a big year for the 15-year-old who also won the open women's division at the Ben King Memorial Classic in June.

The Oz Grom Open win was her first on the Women's Junior Tour and she is currently ranked ninth overall in the series.

She overcame series leader Zahli Kelly and second-placed Alyssa Lock in the final at Lennox Head.

Ryan also surfs as the top female for Lennox-Ballina Boardriders team events where she competes alongside former professionals Adam Melling and Stu Kennedy.

"This is one of the best results I've had and to win feels amazing,” Ryan said. "Having the support of Lennox-Ballina Boardriders made the win so much more special.”

Former Lennox Head surfers Owen and Tyler Wright have all come through the NSW junior titles system along with Byron Bay professional Matt Wilkinson.