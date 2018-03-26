Zac starts season with a hat-trick

TRIPLE TREAT: Lennox Head centre Zac Beecher scored three tries against Lismore on Saturday.

LENNOX Head centre Zac Beecher scored a hat-trick when the Trojans beat Lismore City 45-26 in the first round of Far North Coast rugby union at Lismore Rugby Park on Saturday.

Beecher came across to the Trojans last year after representing the NSW Country rugby league team at hooker the previous season.

Lennox Head blew Lismore off the park early with a convincing 40-12 lead at half-time.

The Trojans have plenty of speed in the backline with fullback Sam Fitzgerald finishing the game with a try-scoring double.

To the Greens' credit they fought back in the second half and outscored the Trojans two tries to one.

Elsewhere, Bangalow started its season with a 22-12 win over the Casino Bulls at Albert Park, Casino, while the Southern Cross University v Byron Bay game set down for Maurie Ryan Oval, Lismore, was washed out.

The Ballina v Casuarina Beach game had already been postponed until July.

FNC defending premiers Wollongbar-Alstonville beat St Albert's College Armidale 54-12 in the Premiers Champions Challenge at Federation Park, Tenterfield.

St Albert's College last season won the New England grand final for a third straight year.

It was a new concept and helped the Tenterfield club, which is coming into the Far North Coast President's Cup third grade competition.