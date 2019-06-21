Zac is back for Ballina

Ballina hooker Zac Beecher on the run for the Seagulls in NRRRL.

Ballina hooker Zac Beecher on the run for the Seagulls in NRRRL. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A SIX-WEEK sabbatical has ended with a fresh Zac Beecher returning for the second half of the season at Ballina in Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Beecher suffered a head knock against Cudgen on May 5 and was rested until his first game back on the bench against Evans Head last weekend.

Captain-coach Jamie Lyon has resisted rushing him back into the top grade with Beecher set to play fullback in reserve grade today before coming off the bench in first grade again.

It shapes as a big day for the competition leaders as they host Kyogle in what is being billed as the Battle of the Birds at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

It will start at 9am with points allocated from the Under-10s through to first grade and an overall club champion declared after the main game.

"It's great to have Zac back, he had that head knock and a few other things on so we didn't worry about rushing him,” Lyon said.

"He's a quality player and he'll be pushing to get his spot back at hooker, I have a few different options with where I play him.

"There will be a few guys fighting for positions in the coming weeks but I'm sure we'll get everyone in the final 17.”

Kyogle have a number of players returning including centre Thomas McGrady, halfback Blake Skinner, lock Blake Anderson and winger Marty Ferguson.

All four missed the 19-18 loss to defending premiers Tweed Coast last weekend and coach Shane Robinson will have the Turkeys primed for this one.

"There are no easy games in this competition and we're expecting another tough one against Kyogle,” Lyon said.

"They've had some new guys come in since the first time we played.

"Everyone from our end is working hard and putting in, though, which is pleasing.”

The Seagulls will wear special one-off jerseys to be auctioned straight after the game for a local cancer fundraiser.

In the other game tomorrow, Murwillumbah hosts Evans Head at Stan Sercombe Oval.

Both games will kick off at 4.30pm.

Sunday, Mullumbimby will play Casino at Les Donnelly Field, Mullumbimby; Northern United hosts Tweed Coast at Crozier Field, Lismore; and Marist Brothers take on Cudgen at Ned Byrne Field, Kings- cliff.

The three Sunday games are set down to kick off at 2.45pm.

HOW THEY LINE UP

Ballina: Fullback Oliver Regan; wingers Chad North, Rhys Riches; centres Kel Sheather, Liam Anderson; five-eighth Jamie Lyon; halfback Jess Perry; props Phil Crosby, Nicholas Ritter; hooker Michael Dwane; second-rowers Anthony Colman, Jack Durheim; lock Hayden Hansen. Bench: Zac Beecher, Andrew Bracek.

Kyogle: Fullback Shannon Walker; wingers Eddie O'Connor, Marty Ferguson; centres Sam Nicholson, Thomas McGrady; five-eighth Gary Roberts; halfback Blake Skinner; props Dion Bianchetti, Blake Davies; hooker Kale Fraser; second-rowers Lionel Johnson, Sam Saville; lock

Jai Slater. Bench: Blake Anderson, Brock Westerman, Taine Fraser, Tyler Hunter