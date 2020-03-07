“You’ve just got to back yourself”: women’s NRRRL goes from touch to tackle

Tigers and Titans fight it out in first NRRRL women’s tackle competition.

SATURDAY marked the first official round of the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League (NRRRL) competition where the girls could play tackle.

Until recently women in the NRRRL played a modified version of the sport, similar to Oztag.

Mick Barraclough, coach for the Greater Northern Tigers, said he was really pleased with the progress the girls have made.

“As a coach, I’m really pleased with how they are soaking everything up. Their willingness to learn and take part in drills. They really want to become better players.”

“It’s so different to coaching men. Because the girls are new to everything they’re eager to learn and take everything on board.”

The girls left it all out on the field after NRRRL introduces women's tackle.

Team captain for the Greater Northern Tigers, Amy Barraclough, said that the physical contact took some getting used to for the team.

“The girls have got to get used to the actual contact. We’ve really worked hard on tackle at training - especially our technique and then the wrestle.”

“Once you do that, you’ve just got to back yourself.”

“We had a trial a couple of weeks ago against Newcastle and that helped a lot of the girls with the nerves.”

The Greater Northern Tigers beat the Northern Rivers Titans 34-4.