‘You’ve been run over’: Cyclist’s horror ordeal

Brad Wilton at the site on Dalrymple Road where he, and a group of other cyclists were hit by a car. Picture: Evan Morgan

A TOWNSVILLE dad woke in the arms of a stranger, his body heaving in pain, as they kept repeating words he didn't want to believe: "you've been run over".

Brad Wilton, 37, revisited the exact spot on Dalrymple Rd yesterday where those horrific memories unfolded when he was hit by a car on his morning cycle.

The plumber was among five riders seriously injured after being in the dawn incident on February 19.

He was released from hospital on Saturday, nursing his broken ribs and spinal fracture, but remembered the incident in detail.

Five cyclists were injured when they were hit by a car along Dalrymple Road at Mount Louisa on February 19, 2020. The car involved then left the scene. Photo: Evan Morgan

Mr Wilton and friend, Jade Connor set out on their morning ride just before 5am after taking up cycling six months ago.

The pair came across other cyclists, Di Graham, and John and Kirsteen Masson, before transitioning to single-file on the busy road.

Mr Wilton heard nothing before feeling the force of a car propel him up and on to the bonnet.

He does not remember rolling off the car, but woke up on the road with a tradie frantically trying to help.

"I couldn't move to get closer to Jade to see if she was OK," he said.

"It was a pain I've never felt before … the noises I was making made people think I was dying."

Mr Wilton, who owns business Rescue Plumbing NQ, has five broken ribs, a lung injury and will not be back at work for weeks. He returned to the scene hoping to piece together the final moments before impact, but left without answers.

The 28-year-old man alleged to have hit him faced court on February 20 charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

A court heard the man went home to shower and sleep after allegedly dumping the suspect car at a wreckers.

Mr Wilton, a father-of-two, was still unsure whether he would get back on the bike.

"I'm still a bit tender but it's time to start dealing with everything," he said.