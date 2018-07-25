Youtube star shares guide on sneaking into Splendour

Police at Splendour in the Grass 2018.

THE age-old festival fence jump is an exercise that's familiar for many Byron locals.

But two mates who missed out on tickets to Splendour in the Grass have shared how sometimes, hiding in plain sight is best if you want to sneak in.

Shammi and Friends have shared a video showing how they breezed past security at the festival.

Shammi pretended to be a cleaner in high-vis gear, complete with a plastic bag.

He set the scene by picking up rubbish near the festival's bus area, engaging with legitimate volunteers as he did so.

Then, Shammi and a friend nabbed one of the Tweed Shire Council-branded recycling bins in the walkway leading toward the festival gates.

With his friend inside the bin, Shammi joked with security guards, saying: "it's ridiculous how many people leave rubbish around here".

Security laugh as he passed through the gates, with an obvious lack of wristband.

The duo are then seen enjoying the fruits of their labours.

The video of their exploits has since been viewed more than 30,000 times across the Shammi Youtube channel and the Shammi and Friends Facebook page.

Shammi has garnered more than 300,000 subscribers on Youtube and attracted 9.6 million views for a video where he attempts to hold strangers' hands in public.