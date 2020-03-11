Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Youths allegedly smashed up a cafe in Darwin’s CBD this afternoon
Youths allegedly smashed up a cafe in Darwin’s CBD this afternoon
Crime

Youths smash up cafe, library, terrifying onlookers

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
11th Mar 2020 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUTHS have wreaked havoc in the Palmerston CBD, smashing the windows of Mosko's Market while terrified patrons and staff were barricaded inside, says a witness.

The group of youths have also smashed up the Palmerston Library.

A police spokesman said windows and furniture had been damaged during the afternoon rampage.

The incident started just after 2pm when the youths allegedly began to smash the cafe shopfront.

A witness said between six and 12 young people were involved, though police were unable to confirm this.

Police have called it a "serious incident" and have arrested four of the youths involved.

Police also received a number of calls from members of the public and viewed the incident on CCTV.

The police spokesman said it was going to be a protracted investigation.

"They will be working on this well into the evening," he said.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks northern territory palmerston youth crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen accused of East Lismore man’s murder faces court

        premium_icon Teen accused of East Lismore man’s murder faces court

        News THE court heard there was a large amount of evidence, including video footage.

        UPDATE: Police confirm fatality in bridge crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police confirm fatality in bridge crash

        Breaking Bridge closed for crime scene investigation

        Super Hornets to do low level passes over Evans Head

        premium_icon Super Hornets to do low level passes over Evans Head

        News Here's when you can see the F/A18F Super Hornets in action

        Fatal plane crash: Investigators release initial report

        premium_icon Fatal plane crash: Investigators release initial report

        News Weather a focus in the investigation of a fatal plane crash