Youths in court over police pursuits from Grafton to Ballina

Jarrard Potter
31st Jan 2020 11:28 AM | Updated: 3:18 PM
Four teenagers will face court today after they were charged over their alleged roles in several high-speed police pursuits in an allegedly stolen vehicle from Grafton to Ballina.

Shortly after 7am, officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Traffic and Highway Patrol spotted a Ford Falcon sedan, which is alleged to have been stolen, travelling north on the Pacific Highway, about 10km north of Grafton.

Police initiated two separate pursuits however both were terminated due to safety concerns.

The Ford continued north on the Pacific Highway and allegedly reached speeds of 190km/h.

Officers from the Richmond Traffic and Highway Patrol initiated another pursuit near New Italy and successfully deployed road spikes.

The Ford continued for a short time before colliding with another vehicle; no one was injured.

A nearby Toyota Hilux stopped to render assistance before five teenagers exited the Ford and allegedly entered the Hilux and drove away at speed.

A 13-year-old girl was ejected from the Hilux before she was arrested by police and taken to Ballina Police Station.

The Hilux continued north on the Pacific Highway before the vehicle crashed at the Bruxner Highway/Pacific Highway interchange.

Four teenagers allegedly attempted to steal another vehicle before fleeing on foot into nearby bushland.

A perimeter was established by officers from Richmond Police District, with assistance from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and the Dog Unit.

All four teenagers - one female and three males - were arrested shortly after and taken to Ballina Police Station.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with ten offences, including two counts of drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, three counts of police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, two counts of drive while unlicensed, and one count each dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, use offensive weapon and drive reckless manner.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with two counts of be carried in conveyance without consent of owner, two counts of passenger not disclose driver's/passenger's identity and one count of use offensive weapon.

A 15-year-old girl was charged with two counts of be carried in conveyance without consent of owner, two counts of passenger not disclose driver's/passenger's identity and one count of use offensive weapon.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with two counts of be carried in conveyance without consent of owner, and one count each of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception and use offensive weapon.

All four teenagers were refused bail to face a Children's Court later today.

A 13-year-old girl was released, pending further inquiries.

