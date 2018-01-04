Youths banned from Lismore Square in police crackdown

Lismore police have been working with Lismore Shopping Square management to address ongoing issues of anti-social behaviour.

A NUMBER of juveniles have been banned from Lismore Shopping Square in a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Lismore police said they had been working in conjunction with Lismore Shopping Square management over the last few weeks to address the ongoing issue.

"As a result several offenders have been identified and served with banning notices," the Richmond LAC posted on Facebook this morning.

"Yesterday police laid five charges of Enter Inclosed Lands Without Lawful Excuse on some local juveniles.

"In one instance a juvenile had an extended banning notice served upon them and had conditional bail conditions imposed.

"Police are aware of the identity of all the people responsible causing issues at the Square, and any who breach a banning order can expect to be arrested and charged."

Lismore police have vowed to continue to carry out uniformed and plain clothed patrols at all shopping centres on the Northern Rivers so people can "shop and work in peace".