Youths arrested, charged over arson attack

Two youths have been charged over an arson attack that destroyed the home of an 80-year-old woman.
Claudia Jambor
TWO youths have been arrested and charged over an arson attack that destroyed an 80-year-old woman's home near Kyogle.

Police will allege on Saturday October 28 about 2.45am, two juveniles set fire to a property at Summerland Way, The Risk before fleeing the scene as the homeowner slept inside.

The woman made a lucky escape from her burning home and alerted authorities.

Earlier this week, two juveniles accused of the arson attack were arrested by Casino police.

On December 21, a juvenile was arrested at Casino Police Station and charged with enter inclosed lands and larceny.

The next day, a second juvenile was arrested at Wiangaree. They were taken to Casino Police Station and charged with destroy property in company using fire, enter inclosed lands and larceny.

Both were granted conditional bail and will appear in Casino Children's Court in February.

Lismore Northern Star
