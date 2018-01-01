Menu
Youths arrested after 'wandering the streets' with knives

Two juveniles have been arrested after police allegedly found them with knives.

TWO juveniles have been arrested and received hefty fines after they were caught with large knives.

Police said that in the early hours of December 31 they saw two Evans Head juveniles acting suspiciously near the Evans Head Surf Club.

"As police went to speak to them one produced a knife and tried to discard it," the Richmond Local Area Command posted on Facebook.

"The second juvenile was asked if he had anything on him he should not have; he produced a large kitchen knife.

"Police seized both knives. Both juveniles were issued a $550 infringement notice.

"Mums and dads, please have a chat to your kids about carrying knives and other weapons.

"As you read above this offence carries large fines and potentially criminal charges.

"Nothing good ever comes of people wandering the street with knives."

