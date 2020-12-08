Youths arrested after man stabbed with bottle at Goonellabah

CONDITIONAL BAIL: Three youths have been granted strict conditional bail after a man was stabbed with a glass bottle in Goonellabah. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

POLICE have arrested several youths in relation to the stabbing of a man in Goonellabah and said they expect to make more arrests over the incident.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said officers have arrested three youths in relation to Friday nights fight in Goonellabah.

He said it was a very serious crime and will have significant consequences for those involved.

"During the fight, a 38-year-old man was stabbed with a glass bottle and a 19-year-old man was struck a number of times with a metal pole," he said.

"Police have charged three youths with the incident and they are now on strict conditional bail and we expect that further arrests are imminent."

Insp Vandergriend said they were conducting several lines of inquiry.

"CCTV is currently being reviewed to further identify involved parties," he said.

"Forensic officers are also examining exhibits found at the scene which have been seized for examination and which we expect will help identify further suspects."

Insp Vandergriend also called for anyone involved to contact police either directly at Lismore Police Station or through Crime Stoppers in 1800 333 000.

"We encourage anyone who may have been involved to come forward," he said.

"If any young people were involved and wish to speak confidently with police and provide information, they can come down with an adult family member or adult support person.

"Or they can call Crim Sstoppers on 1800 333 000."

Insp Vandergriend said the man who was stabbed was operated on at Lismore Base Hospital on Saturday.