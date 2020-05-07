Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An online concert will be live streamed from the Byron YAC this weekend. Picture: iStock
An online concert will be live streamed from the Byron YAC this weekend. Picture: iStock
Entertainment

Youth service hosts live stream to showcase young performers

7th May 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUNG Byron performers’ talents will be taken online with a live streamed event this weekend.

Hosted by Byron Youth Service, Byron Music and ACEntertainment, the event will be streamed through the Byron Youth Service Facebook Page from 2pm on Saturday, May 9.

Some of the Byron Shire’s finest young singer-songwriters will be performing live from the YAC.

Yamaha have sponsored the event and given the group a CSF Trans Acoustic Guitar with a vintage natural finish to give away.

The winner will be decided through a people’s choice award.

byron bay what's on byron yac byron youth service northern rivers entertainment northern rivers what's on
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mystery closure of Ballina real estate agency

        premium_icon Mystery closure of Ballina real estate agency

        News THE business closed suddenly last month and NSW Fair Trading has now confirmed an investigation is under way.

        Girl faces 'ongoing harm’ from Universal Medicine influence

        premium_icon Girl faces 'ongoing harm’ from Universal Medicine influence

        News Mother has been asked to distance herself from the “cult”

        Heartfelt messages for Amber as police search continues

        premium_icon Heartfelt messages for Amber as police search continues

        News Evans Head community rallies together during “horrible” time

        The 22 projects that council has been forced to shelve

        premium_icon The 22 projects that council has been forced to shelve

        News A lack of money means 22 revitalisation projects will be shelved