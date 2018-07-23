Menu
Byron youth James Wright and Nicqui Yazdi outside Byron Community Centre where the final LECC hearing into a January 11 arrest was held on Monday.
Crime

Youth says violent arrest was 'really close to home'

Liana Turner
by
24th Jul 2018 11:32 AM
RECOMMENDATIONS a policeman face criminal charges for his part in a violent arrest of a 16-year-old boy at Byron Bay have been welcomed by members of the community.

Byron youth worker Nicqui Yazdi and Byron youth James Wright hoped the investigations would lead to better relationships between police and young people in the future.

Held at Byron Community Centre, a Law Enforcement Conduct Commission hearing into the arrest heard from counsel assisting the commission, Terence Rowles, who described a police officer's 18 baton strikes against a 16-year-old boy as unjustifiable use of "grossly unnecessary force".

 

He recommended the NSW Police Commissioner discharge Officer E or find his actions constitute misconduct.

He also recommended the Director of Public Prosecutions bring criminal charges against the officer and said no further action should be taken against the other three officers at the scene and the Custody Manager who was on duty.

Byron youth worker Nicqui Yazdi welcomed Mr Rowles' recommendations.

She hoped to see a "better process" for the public to deal with similar incidents and the development of stronger mutual relationships between Byron's police and young people.

Byron youth James Wright said the incident was "really close to home" and he hoped the investigation, along with the roll out of body-worn cameras in the region, would spark more understanding between police and young people.

Mr Wright said that relationship was currently "a bit fragmented" and called for more youth-centric training for police.

"I just really hope that there's a bit more training and a bit more understanding on how to approach young people because they do operate differently to adults," he said.

The full version of footage shot on a mobile phone from a nearby balcony was screened at yesterday's hearing.

None of the officers or witnesses have been identified.

    Local Partners