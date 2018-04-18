Youth charged after allegedly crashing stolen car

A juvenile was charged after allegedly stealing and crashing a car.

A WOLLONGBAR juvenile has been charged after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it into a fence.

Police allege on April 10 a car was stolen from Deegan Drive at Wollongbar.

A short time later the vehicle crashed into a fence on Ballina Road. Police made a forensic examination of the vehicle.

On April 17 police from the Richmond TAG saw a Wollongbar juvenile in Alstonville. The juvenile ran from police and could not be found.

At 4.20pm the juvenile attended Lismore Police Station and was placed under arrest.

The juvenile was charged with taking and driving a car without the owners consent, negligent driving, not holding a licence whilst driving, not giving particulars to the owner of damaged property and resisting police.

The juvenile was released on conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Children's Court in June.