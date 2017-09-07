Youth Care UPA celebrate 20 years

Youth Care UPA is urgently seeking carers required for respite, short term and long term care.

Last month, Youth Care UPA celebrated 20 years of service providing out of home care to children and young people on the North Coast, with a crowd of 200.

Jeff McDonald, Program Manager organised the event with the help of the dedicated Youth Care team.

"We really wanted to thank anyone who had been involved with our service, whatever their role, over the past two decades”, said Mr McDonald.

"We were lucky enough to have the first ever young person we had in foster care attend.”

A barbecue lunch, music, jumping castles, rides, farm animals and a craft table were all part of the excitement.

"When we started the general feeling was that we probably wouldn't be around for the long term. The battles we have had to fight just to maintain our presence in the sector right from the beginning and to achieve what we have and to be placed where we are now certainly needed celebrating.”

The next steps for Youth Care UPA moving forward are to strive for more growth to be able to provide a better future for the children and young people in the program.

"We will do this with always keeping the best interest of the children and young people as our motivating factor,” said Mr McDonald.

Families, couples and singles are encouraged to apply by calling Youth Care UPA on 02 6620 4400 or visiting youthcareupa.org