Youth arrested with hacksaw blade

A YOUNGSTER arrested regarding a stolen bicycle was found to be carrying a hacksaw blade when searched by police yesterday.

Police will allege that between the November 18 and 19 a child's pushbike was stolen from a house at Hickey St in Ballina.

On November 21, police saw the juvenile at 12:15pm riding the bike on Kalinga St.

When stopped by police the juvenile ran off, but was run down by police and when searched was found to be in possession a bladed hacksaw.

The juvenile was charged with goods in custody and being in custody of a knife, is now on conditional bail and will appear at Ballina Children's Court in December.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said there has been a number of incidents regarding car thefts in Alstonville and East Ballina.

The spokesperson said residents should keep cars locked and remove all valuables

"The commonality of these incidents is people are rummaging through unlocked vehicles and finding keys to other vehicles or premises,” he said.

"We advise people to keep their premises and vehicles secure.”