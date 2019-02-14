Youth arrested for possible drug possession

A JUVENILE has been arrested in Lismore CBD after trying to break into the paid parking meters on Dalziel St.

Police will allege during the early hours of Monday morning two people were trying to break into the paid parking meters on Dalziel Street Lismore.

Police chased a juvenile who was running from the scene.

When he was caught he was found to be in possession of a knife, gloves, a hammer, a tyre iron, scissors and a substance believed to be heroin.

The youth was charged with destroying property, possessing a knife in a public place and possessing housebreaking implements.

The juvenile was also found to be in breach of his bail.

A further charge may be laid once the substance believed to be heroin is analysed.

The juvenile has been refused bail and will appear in Lismore Children's court next week.