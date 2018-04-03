Youth arrested for abusing security guard at shopping centre

A youth, who was banned from the Lismore Shopping Square, was arrested after abusing a security guard.

A YOUTH has been arrested after abusing a security officer at a Lismore shopping centre.

Police said the security officer spotted the juvenile - who was banned from Lismore Shopping Centre - in the centre at 3.40pm on Sunday.

The youth abused the security officer and left the centre, but police found the juvenile five minutes later near the Square.

Officers placed the juvenile under arrest.

The child then ran away from police, but officers chased and soon caught the offender, who was taken to Lismore Police Station to be charged with trespassing and breaching bail conditions.

The youth will appear in Lismore Children's Court later this month.

