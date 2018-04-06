Youth armed with two knives chases victim through CBD

A YOUTH has been charged with several knife offences after a dramatic incident in the Lismore CBD.

Police said about 1.10pm yesterday a juvenile approached a person known to them in a carpark.

The juvenile revealed two knives and threatened to stab the person.

The offender then chased the victim down Keen St, through a shop and church grounds.

Police arrived on the scene and told the juvenile to drop the knives, which they did, and police then took them to Lismore Police Station.

The youth was charged with having a knife in a public place, wielding a knife in a public place, armed with intent and breach of bail.

They were refused bail and will appear in Lismore Children's Court today.