You're never tu-tu old, or young, to be a ballerina

PIROUETTING pre-schoolers and sashaying seniors have proved you're never too young or old to become a ballerina.

Residents of Feros Village Byron Bay have been attending ballet lessons as part of the Feros Care Bold Ballerinas initiative, which aims to improve strength, balance and flexibility through dance.

After a few classes, the dozen seniors, with an average age of 90, were joined by four-year-olds from Byron Bay Preschool and according to Feros Care Positive Living Manager Bec Stephens, that was where the real magic happened.

"The ballet classes have been fantastic for the residents and you can see the positive effect it has on their mood and wellbeing," she said.

Despite the age difference, Ms Stephens said the music and dance had an effect on everyone.

"It was a beautiful reminder that we are inherently the same, no matter our age," she said.

"The residents really look forward to their ballet lessons and then when the pre-schoolers arrived, the energy lifted and there was a real joy on everyone's faces.

"To see the way our residents responded to the children and the way the pre-schoolers admired and cared for our seniors made you feel all warm and fuzzy.

"One of our senior ballerinas, Val, had to take a little break and two little girls went to sit and chat with her before helping her back to the barre with her walker. It was so touching."

Alan Harkness, 88, was one of two men and eight women who have been learning simple ballet moves including plies, port de bras and polka.

Mr Harknes said it was a unique opportunity and one he was pleased to be part of.

"It's just wonderful to be able to work with the little kids," he said.

"I expect for the kids it's like a big adventure and for us oldies it's just lovely to get the chance to interact with them."

The Bold Ballerinas project is one of many initiatives by Feros Care to help seniors remain active and feel connected.

"Research has found that dancing improves strength and muscle function in older adults, as well as increasing balance and flexibility, leading to better stability and fewer injuries," said Ms Stephens.

"Studies show dancing can also improve cardiovascular health, decreasing the risk of heart disease.

"Apart from the physical benefits, we have found that giving residents in our aged-care villages opportunities to try new things, rather than just being nursed, has immeasurable benefits to their overall happiness and wellbeing."