Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ballina horse trainer Danny Bowen took his own life four years ago leaving his family heartbroken.
Ballina horse trainer Danny Bowen took his own life four years ago leaving his family heartbroken. Marc Stapelberg
News

'You're never alone': heartbroken daughter's plea

Liana Turner
by
20th Jun 2018 4:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE WAS a man with a big heart, and for Danny Bowen's family, his passing feels like just yesterday.

But it has been four years today since the Lismore horse trainer took his own life.

One of his three children, Brooke Bowen, said she hoped the community would continue to remember her father.

She has also used the anniversary of her father's death to urge anyone struggling with mental health issues to seek help.

"It's been hard, very hard,” Ms Bowen said.

"It's something that we'll never get over.

"He was the rock of our family and things have never been the same since.

"It only feels like yesterday.”

Ms Bowen said coming to terms with their family's tragedy had been taxing on all.

And in light of her family's ongoing suffering, she had urged anyone facing their own struggles with mental health to seek help.

"He was a very strong man and no one would ever have thought he would have taken his own life,” she said.

"It takes a lot for men to reach out and ask for help.

"Don't be afraid. You're never alone.

"(Dad) will never see his grand kids grow up.

"But people that have depression, they've got to know that there is hope.

"The reason why people aren't open about it is there's not enough talk about it, because everyone's scared to talk about it.

"But they don't need to be afraid.

"Everybody will help you if you just allow them to listen.”

Ms Bowen said her brother, Daniel, had taken on their father's reign and was now making a name for himself in the racing industry.

"Daniel's stepped right into dad's shoes with the racing,” she said.

"Dad would be very proud of him.

"He's just brilliant.”

Anyone in need of crisis support for depression or suicide can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

crisis support line danny bowen help line northern rivers health
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Sleet in Alstonville: True or false?

    premium_icon Sleet in Alstonville: True or false?

    Weather A NUMBER of locals say they saw this strange weather phenomenon.

    Illegal campfire burns out of control

    premium_icon Illegal campfire burns out of control

    Breaking Firefighters prevent grass fire from burning surf club

    • 20th Jun 2018 4:05 PM
    PHOTOS: Stunning images from our readers

    PHOTOS: Stunning images from our readers

    Life Images from around the region, sent to us by you

    • 20th Jun 2018 4:20 PM
    Watch out Splendour: It's Snoop Dogg Hotdogs

    Watch out Splendour: It's Snoop Dogg Hotdogs

    Offbeat From the makers of Happy Kanye and Nicolas Cage on a Cage

    Local Partners