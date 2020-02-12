You’re gonna love the theme to this year’s Beef Week

Beef Week committee at the 100 Day launch: Bella Smith, Alie Koorey, John Oomen, president Frank McKey, Brody Lisha, vice president Grant Shedden and Jenna Bailey at the Casino RSM. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

Beef Week committee at the 100 Day launch: Bella Smith, Alie Koorey, John Oomen, president Frank McKey, Brody Lisha, vice president Grant Shedden and Jenna Bailey at the Casino RSM. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

IT’S time to start planning what to wear and how to decorate your shop for this year’s Beef Week.

At the 100-day launch at the Casino RSM Club, the theme was announced by 2019 Beef Week Queen Shatarne Newman.

“This year the theme is community heroes,” she said.

Beef Week committee resident Frank McKey explained some of the ideas that could be included in ‘community heroes.’

Police, fireys, emergency workers, shop owners, church minister, anyone you identify as a hero in your community.

The theme in the speeches made by NCMC chairman John Seccombe and Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow was one of Beef Week bringing the community together after the tough conditions of drought and bushfires.

“The community needs a party,” Mr Mustow said.

Ms Newman spoke about losing 80 per cent of the family’s farm in the fires.

And about being queen for the year.

“The most important thing I’ve learned is to not be nervous about every speech I give,” she said.

Mr Seccombe summed up the feeling at the launch with his favourite quote from Helen Keller.

“Alone, we can do so little,

Together, we can do so much.”