Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman pleaded guilty to three charges.
The woman pleaded guilty to three charges. Bev Lacey
Crime

'You're going back to jail and it's all your fault'

Anton Rose
by
22nd Oct 2018 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA mum is heading back to prison and has no one else to blame but herself, the city's Magistrates Court heard.

Makayla Weatherall, 24, received a lashing from Magistrate Catherine Pirie after pleading guilty to two counts of stealing and one of burglary in her court.

Copping the brunt of her scorn in particular was Weatherall's theft of a diamond ruby ring.

"You say you don't know where it is, rubbish," she said.

The court heard Weatherall, who is on a return to prison warrant, was spotted on CCTV stealing a woman's belongings while she was occupied in Coles, Grand Central.

CCTV showed Weatherall stealing the woman's belongings while at Coles, Grand Central.
CCTV showed Weatherall stealing the woman's belongings while at Coles, Grand Central. Kevin Farmer

From there, the court was told, the mother-of-four took a taxi to the victim's address where she used the keys to steal handbags, a diamond ruby ring, cigarettes and a lighter.

A search of Weatherall's phone located Facebook messages showing her trying to sell off the stolen goods.

She was also being sentenced after stealing a mobile phone left in a trolley by a cleaner who was on the job in a Toowoomba hotel.

Her solicitor Peter Sloane told the court his client had hit hard times after her partner left her with "a whole lot of debt and her four kids".

"Your victims are more than just names on a charge sheet," Magistrate Pirie said.

Weatherall was sentenced to a head term of imprisonment of 18 months, with a parole eligibility date of April, 2019.

Anton Rose
burglary magistrates court news stealing toowoomba toowoomba court toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    WATCH: Controversy over sudden closure of Lismore pub

    premium_icon WATCH: Controversy over sudden closure of Lismore pub

    Business AWARD winning hotel locked by landlord after a dispute over back rent.

    Man flung from car after vehicle rollover

    Man flung from car after vehicle rollover

    News The man has been flown to hospital after the incident

    'Shock, relief' after Universal Medicine defamation trial

    premium_icon 'Shock, relief' after Universal Medicine defamation trial

    News Lawyer says his client has been "totally vindicated"

    Highway murder trial: Woman says car was 'possessed'

    premium_icon Highway murder trial: Woman says car was 'possessed'

    Crime Her car was seen weaving in and out of traffic at 180 to 200km/h

    Local Partners