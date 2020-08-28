Your weekend footy starts here

ON THE BALL: Lennox Head player Layton Barton intercepts a play from Tumbulgum Rangers in the men's league 1 match on Saturday August 22, 2020. Photo: Steve Mackney

NO MATTER the code you follow, it’s getting to the pointy end of the season.

And while it’s been a season no-one could have predicted, there’s no doubt sport is one of the glues holding our communities together.

More than ever before, coaches, team managers, players and supporters are saying how important it is to be able to get out and have a game.

Sure, winning is always fantastic, but for many, it’s all about the game with their mates.

Ahead of the women’s Aussie rules game on Saturday, Lismore Swans coach Shawn Holland is talking up their progress.

Holland said the heart of the team was all about having a go and improving with winning a benefit – but it’s not the only factor for getting out and having a go.

“It’s fantastic to see the improvement in all our girls, we are really starting to play well as a team,” Holland said.

“The new girls are starting to understand the game more each week and putting themselves in better position to make an impact on the game, whether it be getting the ball, putting a shepherd on, a really good bump, or putting the opposition off their game.”

Holland said coaching women means he is constantly impressed with their courage and commitment.

“I’ve always been impressed with the girls’ fearless attack on the footy,” he said.

“And the fact they never give up is testament to the character of the whole team.”

Holland said while it was still early to call, he thinks as they are starting to kick more goals and the margins are narrowing every game, a win “could be just around the corner”.

“Above all, seeing the girls smiling faces running off the field regardless of the score is priceless,” he said.

“They’re all having fun and this is an encouraging sign for us coaches.

“If we continue on this path, who knows, a grand final appearance could be on the cards.”

AFL

Lismore Vs Ballina

Seniors 2pm Fripp Oval, Ballina

Women 10am Fripp Oval, Ballina

Tweed Tigers Vs Byron Magpies

Seniors 2pm Seabreeze Oval, Tweed

Women 10am Seabreeze Oval Tweed

RUGBY LEAGUE

NRRRL Round 6

Sunday August 30

Marist Brothers V Murwillumbah

Northern United Vs Byron Bay

Ballina Vs Tweed Coast

Mullumbimby Vs Cudgen

Bilambil Vs Casino

RUGBY UNION

Grafton: 1. Jack Anderson, 2. Billy Whalan, 3. Dan Blackman, 4. James Hughes, 5. Rhys Nelson, 6. Guy Robertson, 7. Rob Hill, 8. Ed McGrath, 9. Dom Bullock, 10. Adam Smidt, 11. Ethan Meyer-Creighton, 12. Tyler Hancock, 13. Jake Martin, 14. Michael Wright, 15. Kyle Hancock (c) Coach: Brett Graham

V

Lismore: 1. Tate Bailey, 2. Cameron Bryant, 3. Nick Forzan, 4. Ben Carroll, 5. Gavin Tulk (c), 6. Tyler Coveney, 7. Ryan Wolton, 8. Inasa Naulivou, 9. William Fairweather, 10. Chris Clark, 11. Stephen Hughes, 12. Adam Rodd, 13. Cody Johnston, 14. Romulo Lewenqila, 15. Braydon Nelson Coach: Ray Taylor

Referee: Peter Campbell

Ballina: 1. Sam Pearce, 2. Steve Moore, 3. Syd Malietoa, 4. Jakob O’Connor, 5. Kye Cribb, 6. Brad Brown (c), 7. Jake Smith, 8. Sylvester Fahamokioa, 9. Nick Watson, 10. Sam Giltrap, 11. Samisoi Yamai, 12. Ant Lolohea, 13. Nemani Matirewa, 14. Joel Noble, 15. Tom Watson

Coach: Karl Lupton

V

Wollongbar Alstonville: 1. Jaiden Reginato, 2. Bill Johnston, 3. Benji Tiatia, 4. Nick Pennisi, 5. Josh Galbraith, 6. Steven Mison, 7. Austin Markwort, 8. Hamish Mould (c), 9. Louis Hollman, 10. Ben Damen, 11. Bodi Smith, 12. Jake Lubrano, 13. James Vidler, 14. Matt Graham, 15. Sam Kerry Coach: Paul Jeffery

Referee: Matt Clayton

Bangalow: 1. Dan Pym, 2. Omar Sella, 3. Liam Mustchin, 4. Jock Craigie, 5. David Johnson, 6. John Turagabeci, 7. Ryan Biscoe, 8. Darcy Hilton (c), 9. Will Latham, 10. Will Hawkins, 11. Daniel Proudman, 12. Blake Neilsen, 13. Jed Erickson, 14. Hamish Guest, 15. Chase Hay

Coaches: Tim Cohen, Ross Larsson

V

Lennox Head: 1. Angus Langfield, 2. John Young, 3. Joe Daley, 4. Jake Carter, 5. Mick Muir, 6. Hayden Blair, 7. Sunny Sheather, 8. Callum Jones (c), 9. Zac Beecher, 10. Kel Sheather, 111. Tas De Groot, 12. Sam Stewart, 13. Callum S Jones, 14. Martin McNamara, 15. Zak Condon Coach: Rob Fish

Referee: Rob Walker

Casino: 1. Craig Connolly, 2. Jake Clark, 3. Brock Armstrong, 4. Scott Kenny, 5. Callum McLennan, 6. Cory Townsend, 7. Carl Tahatu, 8. Jacob Dunn, 9. Ben Collison, 10. Stephen Murchie (c), 11. Nick Benn, 12. Josef Lalabalavu, 13. Bryce Spencer, 14. Korey Bennett, 15. Jayden Torrens Coach: Doug Murray

V

Casuarina Beach: 1. Dan Raye, 2. Trent Ryan, 3. Max Graham, 4. Elisio Tagidrau, 5. Chris Dowling, 6. Tom Tanner, 7. Jem McDonald, 8. Mitch Planten, 9. Matt Burgess, 10. Sam Harrison, 11. Brett Nicolades, 12. Jay Younger, 13, Graham Dodge, 14. Tuveia Leon, 15. Casey Calder Coach: Mick Hall

Referee: Graham Cook

SOCCER

Football Far North Coast

Men’s Premier League

Friday August 28

Lismore Thistles SC v Lismore Richmond Rovers FC

John Ryan Field East Lismore 8pm

Saturday August 29

Maclean Bobcats v Goonellabah FC

Wherrett Park Maclean 5pm

Sunday August 30

Bangalow Bluedogs v Byron Bay FC

Jeff Schneider Field Bangalow 12.30pm

Alstonville FC v South Lismore FC

Crawford Park Alstonville 2.30pm

Wednesday September 2

Alstonville FC v Bangalow Bluedogs

Crawford Park Alstonville

7pm

Women’s Premier League

Friday August 28

Lennox Head FC v Byron Bay FC

Skennars Head 6pm

Alstonville FC v Goonellabah FC

Crawford Park Alstonville 8pm

Lismore Thistles SC v Bangalow Bluedogs

Brian Harding Field East Lismore 8pm

Wednesday September 2

Bangalow Bluedogs v Alstonville FC

Jeff Schneider Field 8pm

