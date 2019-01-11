'Your water is safe to drink', council assures residents

RICHMOND Valley Council has assured residents their water is "safe to drink", even if it comes out of their taps discoloured.

A council spokesperson said the discolouration was "harmless" and "mainly due to an increase in the level of manganese in the water released from Toonumbar Dam".

"Manganese is a naturally occurring mineral which is present in soils, rocks, and sediment," the council told residents in a statement.

"It is also found abundantly in many common grains and vegetables.

"Your water is safe to drink.

"Water supplied by Richmond Valley Council must meet the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines.

"Although unsightly and at times smelly, the particles are harmless to health.

"Colour, turbidity and chlorine are all well within NSW Health's and Council's critical control point limits."

The council's water-sewer team has tested six sites in Casino, with four of the sites testing marginally high to manganese.

Maintenance crews are flushing water mains.

Residents who notice discoloured water coming out of their taps are urged to contact the council so staff can identify problem areas.

"If you are doing laundry and notice the water contains particles or has a taint to it, leave the laundry items in the machine or tub; do not spin or hang out to dry as this will set stains which may have formed," the council said.

"Council can supply you with a product to add to the water to prevent staining.

"We regret any inconvenience this may cause residents and wish to thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation."

For more information, phone the council on 6660 0300.