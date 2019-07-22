Your vote can keep this vital transport service alive

VITAL: Sharon Davidson cuts the cake at the official opening of Casino RSM Transport.

MORE than 300 residents in Casino rely on a community transport service to get them to medical appointments.

The Casino RSM Transport service is under threat without further funding.

Richmond Valley Council's representative on the transport committee, Sharon Davidson said the service is vital and community minded.

The Casino RSM Club put forward $20,000 in transition funding when the former Uniting Care Transport closed down and they took over so clients were not left in limbo, Ms Davidson said.

"They saw it as a one-off to help but have given a further $20,000,” she said.

The problem is the transport service doesn't fit under the renewal funding criteria and needs ongoing funding to survive as a service.

"Some clients have doctor appointments two or three times a week,” Ms Davidson said.

Casino RSM Transport, with its 20 volunteer drivers, charges 50c/km but drivers are reimbursed 60c/km.

"We can't maintain it,” Ms Davidson said.

While Hart Services take patients to heart related appointments, the people using Casino RSM Transport don't fit into any other service.

"To keep going and be viable we need a minimum of $250,000 a year,” Ms Davidson said.

While recurrent state government funding is needed, the community can help by voting for the Casino RSM Transport vital service to receive $113,000 from the My Community Project submissions.

Go to mycommunityservice.nsw.gov.au, log in and vote for their service. Voting closes August 15.