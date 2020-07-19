Your ticket to break into the media industry

Southern Cross University and Screenworks are teaming up to help young people break into the media industry.

The two organisations are putting on a panel event, ‘Breaking into the Screen and Media Industries’, to help the bridge the gap between tertiary education and employment in the industry.

The event was originally meant to be held at the SCU Lismore campus but due to COVID-19 restrictions the event is now accessible on Zoom.

The media industry has seen widespread job losses during COVID-19 while advertising revenues plummeted as a result of the pandemic.

Southern Cross University Associate Professor and media artist Grayson Cooke said the use of these topical events would benefit attendees.

“Not only will they share stories and advice on possibilities in the screen, media and music industries, they’ll also explain the impact COVID restrictions have had on the industry and where new opportunities are emerging, as well as taking questions from the audience,” Prof Cooke said.

“For these sector-leading directors and artists to come together to talk about their career journeys, the work they do and give advice on how to break into the screen and media industry is incredibly valuable for burgeoning film and TV practitioners.”

Prof Cooke said while the event was meant to be held in Lismore, the use of Zoom was beneficial in this instance.

"This event was originally planned to be held at Southern Cross University Lismore campus, however, this online format now enables larger scope for early-career filmmakers and musicians around the country to come together and learn from the best," Professor Cooke said.

The panel event takes place Friday July 24 from 11am to 1pm. To register visit scu.edu.au/screenworks.