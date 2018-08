GETTING a tattoo is a big decision.

Where to get it, what should it be, how big, colour or black and white?

It's something that (usually) stays with you for the rest of your life.

We asked our Facebook readers to share photos of their tattoos, and the response was overwhelming.

Some of your tattoos have deeply personal meanings, and others are purely art.

Check out this photo gallery of 19 of the best tattoos.