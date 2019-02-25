Menu
SOFTBALL ACTION: Ballina Sharks Pitcher Michelle Lucas prepares to baffle the batter as Nicolel Bruce (right) looks on.
Softball and Baseball

Your sport: Focus on Softball

Alison Paterson
by
25th Feb 2019 1:51 PM
THE Northern Star publishes sports stories, photos and results every day with a special emphasis on the actives that make hearts on the Northern Rivers beat faster.

So from athletics to yachting and including rugby league, soccer, rugby union, netball, martial arts, cycling, swimming, golf, surfing, cricket and basketball, if it's a sport played in the region, we will strive to cover it.

We have already received some fantastic feedback, positive and enthusiastic letters, emails and phone calls from sports clubs and associations about our Sport coverage.

We want to showcase the outstanding people and the wonderful clubs in our region from the juniors through to the stalwart players who show up every week- rain, hail or shine.

As your local newspaper, e are interested in getting behind your sport, your team and your club. Tell us about your club's news, matches, draws, wins, losses, results and photos via sport@northernstar.com.au

 

ballina sharks casino cpugars gonnellabah gunnas lismore workers northern rivers sport rous rangers softball
Lismore Northern Star

