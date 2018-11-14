Your shorts could be the best part of my summer

TALENTED: Filmmakers and jury for Byron All Shorts, part of Flickerfest 2018.

ONE of my favourite things to do during summer is to go to Flickerfest in Mullumbimby and enjoy local, national and international short films.

Because shorts are perfect in summer, right?

Byron All Shorts is back this year, celebrating the film-making talent in the Northern Rivers region.

Filmmakers from across the region are invited to submit their short films of up to 30 minutes in length, and in all genres, by December 14.

The festival encourages audiences to experience the films and local stories produced here.

Byron All Shorts finalists will have their work screened on January 26, 2019, at the Mullumbimby Civic Hall.

Byron All Shorts will be part of the local line-up of films at Flickerfest 2019, alongside the best of short films in Australia and the world, screening in Mullumbimby from January 25-27.

Flickerfest is Australia's leading Academy-accredited international short film festival.

Prizes and cash to the value of about $3000 will be included in awards for the Flickerfest-iQ Best Short Film Award, the SAE Qantvm Emerging Talent Award and the People's Choice Award.

If you live in the Northern Rivers, or have produced a film in the Northern Rivers, or have made a film about the Northern Rivers, you can enter Byron All Shorts.

Over the years, I have seen some filmmakers who regularly enter the competition and many of them are highly creative, accomplished professionals who enjoy the challenge of putting short films together.

I can't wait to see the films.

For details about how to enter and to access the entry form visit iQ.org.au.