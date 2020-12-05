YOUR SAY: Which Lismore Christmas tree reigned supreme?

The 2020 Christmas tree received 3 per cent of the vote.

THE votes are in for the best Lismore City Council Christmas tree and the result is in no doubt.

Claiming first place in a landslide victory was the bicycle tree from 2015 with 68 per cent of the vote.

Rounding out the podium places was the potted plant tree with 13 per cent of the vote, and the road sign tree with seven per cent of the vote.

Lismore City Council has produced their 2015 Christmas tree using used bicycles and it’s remained a firm favourite.

The bicycle tree was the first tree unveiled by the Council in what has become an annual tradition as a gift from the Council to residents. The tree consisted of over 90 old bikes being welded to a metal structure and painted in the colours of the rainbow.

This year's idea, the rural tree featuring water drums, gathered only three per cent of the vote.

