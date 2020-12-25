YOUR SAY: Should euthanasia be voluntary?

Voluntary euthanasia has returned to the state parliament as a potential talking point for next year and there is no shortage of opinion on the matter.

We asked our readers what they thought about voluntary euthanasia and the response was resoundingly in favour of the controversial topic.

Matt Goldsworthy said it was cruel to prolong the life of someone who wishes to go out peacefully.

“If someone has no quality of life and they openly wish to be peacefully put to rest instead of slowly dragging out their death over multiple years you shouldn’t be able to force them to stay alive,” he commented.

Michael Kuebler shared his personal experience when expressing why he was in support of the voluntary euthanasia.

“Hell yeah. Having stage four lung cancer and having watched relatives die slow horrible deaths from cancer, I’m all for getting myself down to Victoria to leave this world in a dignified manner,” he commented.

Kewpii Lamore said we should apply the same standards to ourselves as we do for other creatures.

“We don’t make our pets suffer so why should it be any different when it comes to human beings,” he wrote.

The opinion was not universally shared though with Rocco Howard being firmly against the idea.

“The common theme from the Yes camp is watching someone else suffer (and wanting to hide/remove watching that). There is and will be immense pressure put on so many of our society to euthanizes themselves so they aren’t a burden on their family etc,” he commented.

“We need to value life. This is all one slippery slope.”

The NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has previously said she would prefer the potential bill is not tabled in parliament.

“It’s not government policy and I would prefer that issue wasn’t debated, given everything else we’re facing,” Ms Berejiklian said.

