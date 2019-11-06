YOUR SAY: Should drivers be warned about speed cameras?

THE NSW Government's latest concept of removing all speed camera warnings has sparked great debate on social media since it was announced earlier this week.

Opinions varied when The Northern Star asked readers if drivers should be warned about speed cameras.

A post on Facebook asking: 'YES OR NO: Should drivers be warned about speed cameras?' attracted nearly 60 comments.

Here are some of the reasons why our readers think why it's right or wrong:

Nicole Hardy: "Nope drivers shouldn't be warned as they shouldn't be speeding to begin with.”

Geoff Limbert: "It may remind a normally law abiding motorist from being caught for a momentary and inadvertent transgression. Yes the limit should also be displayed.”

Melissa Slattery: "It's easy to creep over the limit without knowing so it's just a gentle reminder.”

Leanne Davey: "Only if more speed signs are put up, how many times have I been looking for a sign to check I am doing the correct speed. Especially confusing when the limit changes on the same road for no apparent reason.”

Chris Aynsley: "No. All people who speed will do is slow down to not get a fine and once past they will be off and speeding again. People who speed have no right to complain when they gain demerit points or get a fine. They have no right, as they take the rights of others away when they put other lives at risk by speeding.”

Matthew King: "Revenue raising exercise from a political system. This is a political folly by an empire builder. This did not change anything in VIC when they took the signs away. People still died but they raised the cash.

"PS. I have never had a ticket, I am ex law enforcement, and I use a GPS HUD.”

Rosslyn Sten: "Yes they should be displayed. That simple sign was an agreement between States and Road Traffic Authority's to show good faith that camera's were not to be used to gather revenue for the States or Government Revenue.”

Matt Goldsworthy: "No they shouldn't be warned. If someone sends up with a $200 fine in their letter box, maybe they'll not be an idiot.”

Dave Beaumont: "No. Most people do the right thing on roads. Just the select few that think it's ok to speed and act like idiots.”

Tim McRae: "Yes. Tickets issued weeks later doesn't work as well as pulling people over at the time.”

Paul Riggs: "Should speed cameras even be a thing?? I think not, they are nothing more then constitutionally illegal revenue raises!!”

Ruth Woodhams: "They need to put up more signs about what the actual speed limit is on that part of the road...eg. 60 zone coming up.....50 zone coming up....or if it is eg. 80 for a lengthy stretch keep putting up 80km signs so people get the message....if you say don't....anything, people DO!!!”

Wendy Bithell: "Yes, if the idea is to slow people down and not revenue raise.”