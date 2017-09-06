Your say over chopper money

The former and new operators of the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter are fighting over the distribution of $16 million of funds in the Supreme Court.

THE Supreme Court clash between the old and new operators of the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter in Sydney this week has been a big talking point around the North Coast.

It comes after talks broke down between the two operators over the distribution of $16 million in assets.

The Northern Star asked our readers yesterday if the money being disputed should be handed to the new chopper service.

About 54% of readers who participated in the poll said the money should be given to the new operator. Meanwhile, 29% said no and 15% said 'let the courts sort it out'.

Reader Gina George wrote on the Northern Star Facebook page that the money should remain for the helicopter "regardless of which organisation has the contract".

"People who donated time and/ or money are going to feel exploited and 'taken for a dodgy ride' if it gets dispersed among any other charities, including Surf Life Saving," she wrote.

Whenever he's donated to the service in the past 35 years, reader John Heaton said he thought his money was going solely toward the chopper's operations.

"I shouldn't have to check a charity's constitution to see where my donation goes," Mr Heaton wrote on the Northern Star's Facebook page.