Lismore City Council will discuss a motion seeking to bring the public back to public meetings.
YOUR SAY: Do you want to attend Lismore Council meetings?

Adam Daunt
4th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
THE return of the public to Lismore City Council meetings will be discussed at the upcoming meeting on December 8.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the council was forced to pivot and stream their meetings online to ensure the public could attend meetings while adhering to the restrictions.

Councillor Eddie Lloyd is set to move a motion that council "do what is required to enable members of the public without any delay to attend briefings and meetings in person in chambers".

Current restrictions mean council would be limited by the 4 sqm rule.

The motion notes that rule means 21 people could be in the chambers including councillors and staff.

Lismore Northern Star

